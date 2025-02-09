Left Menu

Swiss Glory at Alpine World Ski Championships

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen clinched gold in the men's downhill at the Alpine World Ski Championships. Alexis Monney secured bronze, while defending champion Marco Odermatt finished fifth. Von Allmen celebrated his achievement as a career highlight, praising fellow teammates for their strong performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:03 IST
Swiss Glory at Alpine World Ski Championships

Swiss Franjo von Allmen emerged victorious in the men's downhill, capturing gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, as compatriot Alexis Monney took bronze, while defending champion Marco Odermatt ranked fifth.

The 23-year-old standout of the season, fresh from his first World Cup victory in the super-G in Wengen, completed his downhill run in 1:40.68, marking his first major event medal. Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr finished 0.24 seconds behind, claiming silver.

With confidence, Von Allmen remarked, "The run was challenging, but it went well. We push each other within the Swiss team, making every success shared." Odermatt acknowledged the team's achievement, indicating a new rivalry as Von Allmen advances in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025