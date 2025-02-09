Swiss Glory at Alpine World Ski Championships

Swiss Franjo von Allmen emerged victorious in the men's downhill, capturing gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, as compatriot Alexis Monney took bronze, while defending champion Marco Odermatt ranked fifth.

The 23-year-old standout of the season, fresh from his first World Cup victory in the super-G in Wengen, completed his downhill run in 1:40.68, marking his first major event medal. Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr finished 0.24 seconds behind, claiming silver.

With confidence, Von Allmen remarked, "The run was challenging, but it went well. We push each other within the Swiss team, making every success shared." Odermatt acknowledged the team's achievement, indicating a new rivalry as Von Allmen advances in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)