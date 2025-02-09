Left Menu

Golden Streaks: Yarraji and Shirse Shine at National Games

Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse clinched their third consecutive gold medals at the National Games, setting new records. Yarraji, Asian champion, bettered her previous time in the 100m hurdles, while Shirse broke his 110m hurdles record. Odisha's relay team and other athletes also made significant achievements.

Dehradun | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:49 IST
Golden Streaks: Yarraji and Shirse Shine at National Games
Jyothi Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh and Tejas Shirse of Maharashtra dazzled at the National Games, securing their third consecutive gold medals. The pair clocked record times, enhancing the second day of athletics with thrilling performances.

Yarraji, a 25-year-old Asian champion, outshone her previous mark in the women's 100m hurdles, recording 13.10 seconds and improving on her earlier National Games record of 13.22 seconds. Meanwhile, Tejas Shirse, 22, shattered his 110m hurdles record by clocking 13.65 seconds, surpassing his previous 13.71-second achievement.

The games witnessed additional remarkable performances, notably from Odisha's men's 4x100m relay team. The team, led by sprinter Animesh Kujur, set a new Games record. Across various disciplines, athletes showcased exceptional talent, contributing to a thrilling day of competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

