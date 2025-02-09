Rohit Sharma's Century Powers India to ODI Series Win Over England

In an emphatic performance, India secured a series win against England, winning by four wickets in the second ODI. Skipper Rohit Sharma's stellar century ensured India chased down England's target of 305 comfortably.

Rohit Sharma struck a blazing 119 off 90 balls, marking his 32nd ODI century and helping India achieve a total of 308 for six in 44.3 overs. His innings was pivotal in securing India's seventh consecutive bilateral ODI series victory against England.

The skipper's knock also saw him surpassing Rahul Dravid's record of 48 international centuries, reaching a total of 49. Alongside Shubman Gill, Rohit established a 136-run partnership, crucial for India's batting dominance. Earlier, Joe Root and Ben Duckett had set the stage for England with their fifties, but it was India's bowling and batting prowess that sealed the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)