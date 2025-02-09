Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Century Powers India to ODI Series Win Over England

India clinched the ODI series against England with a game to spare, thanks to a majestic century by Rohit Sharma. With this win, India achieved their seventh successive bilateral ODI series victory against England. Sharma surpassed Rahul Dravid's record, completing 49 international centuries.

Updated: 09-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:50 IST
In an emphatic performance, India secured a series win against England, winning by four wickets in the second ODI. Skipper Rohit Sharma's stellar century ensured India chased down England's target of 305 comfortably.

Rohit Sharma struck a blazing 119 off 90 balls, marking his 32nd ODI century and helping India achieve a total of 308 for six in 44.3 overs. His innings was pivotal in securing India's seventh consecutive bilateral ODI series victory against England.

The skipper's knock also saw him surpassing Rahul Dravid's record of 48 international centuries, reaching a total of 49. Alongside Shubman Gill, Rohit established a 136-run partnership, crucial for India's batting dominance. Earlier, Joe Root and Ben Duckett had set the stage for England with their fifties, but it was India's bowling and batting prowess that sealed the win.

