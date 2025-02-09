Rohit Sharma Silences Critics with Stellar Century
Rohit Sharma's remarkable century against England shut down critics and reestablished his crucial role just ahead of the Champions Trophy. Despite external scrutiny, teammates like Ravindra Jadeja remained confident in his abilities. Sharma's performance offers a significant morale boost for both himself and the team.
Rohit Sharma, the 37-year-old Indian captain, delivered a masterclass performance with a whirlwind 90-ball 119, silencing critics and guiding India to a decisive four-wicket victory over England, thereby clinching the series. This innings, arriving just weeks before the Champions Trophy, reaffirmed Sharma's vital role within the squad.
Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remarked that within the team, there was no panic despite external criticism. He stated, 'It's just a matter of one good inning. He looked confident and played normal strokes.' Jadeja emphasized the consistency required from top-order batsmen to lay the foundation for success in ODI cricket.
Jadeja also highlighted the impact of domestic cricket in maintaining his own form, bowing over 30 overs to sustain rhythm. He remains optimistic about teammate Jasprit Bumrah's recovery, hoping for his swift return to boost both the team and the nation's cricketing prospects.
