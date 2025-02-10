Barkley Rushes to New NFL Record: A Historic Season Unfolds
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles' running back, has broken the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season with 2,478 yards, surpassing Terrell Davis' 1998 record. Celebrating his 28th birthday, Barkley's spectacular 2024-25 season highlights his free agency move from the New York Giants to Philadelphia.
Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles has etched his name into NFL history by setting a new record for most rushing yards in a season, totaling 2,478 yards. This remarkable feat was achieved during the Super Bowl's first half, surpassing Terrell Davis' 1998 benchmark of 2,476 yards.
This performance caps off a stellar 2024-25 campaign for Barkley, who turned 28 on the day of the championship match. He becomes only the ninth player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a 17-game regular season. This milestone adds to his ever-growing list of career achievements.
New York Giants fans experienced a bittersweet moment, witnessing the Bronx native, Barkley, thrive in Philadelphia after leaving the Giants during free agency last year. His triumph adds another layer to a memorable season for Barkley in Philadelphia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
