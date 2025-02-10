Left Menu

Yealimi Noh's Debut Triumph: A Stellar Victory at the Founders Cup

Yealimi Noh secured her first LPGA win with a three-shot lead at the Founders Cup. Her victory at Bradenton Country Club was marked by a bogey-free final round. Noh's switch to a broomstick putter reignited her confidence, allowing her to outperform notable competitors, including Jin Young Ko.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bradenton | Updated: 10-02-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 09:26 IST
Yealimi Noh turned a tournament on its head as she clinched her first LPGA win at the Founders Cup, overcoming a one-shot deficit to secure a three-shot lead against Jin Young Ko in just two holes on the back nine.

The victory, marked by Noh's bogey-free 3-under 68 round, secured her a total score of 21-under 263 at Bradenton Country Club. Her strategic switch to a broomstick putter last year has revitalized her performance on the greens, reinstating her confidence.

Noh's triumph was watched closely as she bested formidable players like Ko and Megan Khang, closing the event with a four-shot advantage and poised for a promising season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

