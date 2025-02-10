Left Menu

Eagles Soar to Victory: Philadelphia Halts Chiefs' Super Bowl Streak

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, preventing their Super Bowl three-peat. Led by Jalen Hurts and a dominant defense, the Eagles secured their second championship. Despite Patrick Mahomes' previous success against Vic Fangio's defenses, the Eagles overwhelmed the Chiefs, sacking Mahomes six times without blitzing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 10-02-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 09:52 IST
In a commanding performance at the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, ending the latter's quest for a three-peat. Cooper DeJean and Josh Sweat led a fierce defense that stifled Patrick Mahomes' usual magic, securing the Eagles' second Super Bowl championship.

The Eagles, spearheaded by Jalen Hurts' remarkable gameplay, saw Hurts throw for two touchdowns and run for another, earning him the Super Bowl MVP honors. Their defense was exceptional, with Vic Fangio's strategic prowess leading to six sacks on Mahomes without a single blitz, as the Chiefs struggled offensively.

Coach Nick Sirianni praised his team's comprehensive effort, highlighting the cohesion between offense, defense, and special teams. Despite high-profile attendance and expectations, the Chiefs faltered, marking their first loss with Taylor Swift present to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Eagles' dominant victory is a testament to their formidable strategy and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

