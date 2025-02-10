Left Menu

Mihambo's Leap of Change: New Long Jump Rule Revolutionizes Competition

World Athletics has introduced an experimental change to the long jump, debuting at the ISTAF indoor meet. The new take-off zone is 40 centimeters long, measured from the athlete's take-off point using cameras, reducing fouls and enhancing spectator experience. Two-time world champion Malaika Mihambo won under the new rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dusseldorf | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:14 IST
World Athletics' experimental modification to the long jump event made its debut at the ISTAF indoor meet on Sunday. Under the revised rule, two-time world champion Malaika Mihambo clinched the win.

Mihambo leaped 6.87 meters in her fourth attempt, continuing her successful streak in Dortmund and Karlsruhe. Significantly, this marked her initial triumph employing a novel take-off zone in place of the conventional take-off board, which has long been standard. This latest modification was tested on a broader platform, with proponents lauding its potential to reduce fouls.

The 40-centimeter take-off zone contrasts with the traditional 20-centimeter board, utilizing cameras to measure jumps from the athlete's take-off point. While traditional rankings still measure from the board's edge, Dutch athlete Pauline Hondema triumphed in this category. Despite mixed reactions from athletes, the change has received praise for making competitions more thrilling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

