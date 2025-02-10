Napoli Misses Chance to Capitalize as Serie A Race Tightens

Napoli, the leaders of Serie A, were unable to capitalize on Inter Milan's slip-up after a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Sunday. This result keeps the title race open, with Inter Milan having a chance to close the gap.

Despite dominating play, Napoli missed several opportunities at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Scott McTominay gave Napoli the lead, but errors allowed Udinese's Jurgen Ekkelenkamp to equalize.

Elsewhere, Lazio secured a commanding victory over Monza, moving into fourth place. Roma also earned a win against Venezia, while Cagliari gained crucial points in their battle against relegation by defeating Parma.

(With inputs from agencies.)