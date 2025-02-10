Left Menu

Napoli Misses Chance to Capitalize as Serie A Race Tightens

Napoli drew 1-1 with Udinese, missing an opportunity to extend their lead over Inter Milan, who lost to Fiorentina. This result keeps the title race tight. Meanwhile, Lazio and Roma secured important victories, while Cagliari strengthened their survival hopes with a win against Parma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:08 IST
Napoli Misses Chance to Capitalize as Serie A Race Tightens
  • Country:
  • Italy

Napoli, the leaders of Serie A, were unable to capitalize on Inter Milan's slip-up after a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Sunday. This result keeps the title race open, with Inter Milan having a chance to close the gap.

Despite dominating play, Napoli missed several opportunities at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Scott McTominay gave Napoli the lead, but errors allowed Udinese's Jurgen Ekkelenkamp to equalize.

Elsewhere, Lazio secured a commanding victory over Monza, moving into fourth place. Roma also earned a win against Venezia, while Cagliari gained crucial points in their battle against relegation by defeating Parma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025