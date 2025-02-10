Pakistan's Pace Power: A Home Advantage in the Champions Trophy
Pakistan's formidable pace attack, coupled with home conditions, positions them as strong contenders in the Champions Trophy. Despite missing key player Saim Ayub, experts like Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting emphasize Pakistan's depth and potential, with influential performances from players such as Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi being crucial to their success.
With a formidable pace attack and the advantage of home conditions, Pakistan is poised to be a major contender in the upcoming Champions Trophy, despite the absence of opener Saim Ayub, according to former India coach Ravi Shastri.
Pakistan enters the tournament as the defending champions, fresh from three consecutive ODI series wins over South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Australia. Shastri believes Pakistan's recent performances, particularly in South Africa, have shown their strength and ability to qualify for the semi-finals, and potentially further.
Echoing similar sentiments, Australian legend Ricky Ponting emphasizes Pakistan's lethal pace attack, led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, as a key factor in their strategy. The role of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is highlighted, with their performances deemed vital for Pakistan's success in the tournament.
