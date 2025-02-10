Floodlight Fiasco at Barabati Stadium: A Spotlight on Accountability

The Odisha government has taken decisive action following the disruption of a high-profile cricket match due to a floodlight failure. Officials have demanded answers from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) after the incident halted play for 30 minutes.

This embarrassing episode occurred during an ODI between India and England, where one floodlight tower malfunctioned, plunging sections of Barabati Stadium into darkness and angering sports fans.

The government has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the OCA for explanations. The opposition parties were quick to criticize, arguing the incident marred Odisha's image. An investigation is ongoing, focusing on why power was not swiftly restored.

