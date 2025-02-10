Left Menu

Floodlight Fiasco at Barabati Stadium: A Spotlight on Accountability

The Odisha government issued a notice to the state's cricket association following a floodlight failure that disrupted an India-England ODI match in Cuttack. The incident led to a 30-minute delay, calling for accountability and preventative measures. Opposition parties criticized the handling, highlighting a tarnished reputation for Odisha.

Updated: 10-02-2025 13:07 IST
The Odisha government has taken decisive action following the disruption of a high-profile cricket match due to a floodlight failure. Officials have demanded answers from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) after the incident halted play for 30 minutes.

This embarrassing episode occurred during an ODI between India and England, where one floodlight tower malfunctioned, plunging sections of Barabati Stadium into darkness and angering sports fans.

The government has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the OCA for explanations. The opposition parties were quick to criticize, arguing the incident marred Odisha's image. An investigation is ongoing, focusing on why power was not swiftly restored.

