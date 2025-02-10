Reviving Cricket Commentary on AIR: TMC's Call for Change

Concerns have been raised over the diminishing quality of cricket commentary broadcasted by All India Radio (AIR), with Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque bringing the matter to the attention of the Rajya Sabha. Criticizing the current situation as a 'killed tradition,' Haque proposed revitalizing the commentary landscape through strategic interventions, including involving renowned broadcaster Harsha Bhogle.

During the session, Haque drew attention to the critical need for reforms to make India's radio commentary engaging and world-class. He cited legendary commentators from the past and touched upon the impressive reach of Akashvaani, emphasizing its potential to dominate sports broadcasting. The TMC representative outlined proposals for developing superior content, adopting a transparent commentator selection process, and improving language diversity in broadcasts.

Highlighting the constraints faced by AIR, Haque pointed out the lack of financial support and radio rights from the BCCI, which restrict the coverage only to FM Radio and an app, NewsonAIR. He called for independent, professional judging to enhance commentator recruitment. The cricket commentary on radio remains vital for rural audiences, although urban listeners increasingly rely on television and online platforms for detailed sports coverage.

