Left Menu

Reviving Cricket Commentary on AIR: TMC's Call for Change

In a Rajya Sabha session, TMC MP Nadimul Haque voiced concerns over the deteriorating quality of cricket commentary on All India Radio. He proposed measures to revive this medium, including appointing Harsha Bhogle as head of a new team, to match global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:47 IST
Reviving Cricket Commentary on AIR: TMC's Call for Change
Nadimul Haque (right) speaking in Rajya Sabha. (Photo- Sansad TV Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns have been raised over the diminishing quality of cricket commentary broadcasted by All India Radio (AIR), with Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque bringing the matter to the attention of the Rajya Sabha. Criticizing the current situation as a 'killed tradition,' Haque proposed revitalizing the commentary landscape through strategic interventions, including involving renowned broadcaster Harsha Bhogle.

During the session, Haque drew attention to the critical need for reforms to make India's radio commentary engaging and world-class. He cited legendary commentators from the past and touched upon the impressive reach of Akashvaani, emphasizing its potential to dominate sports broadcasting. The TMC representative outlined proposals for developing superior content, adopting a transparent commentator selection process, and improving language diversity in broadcasts.

Highlighting the constraints faced by AIR, Haque pointed out the lack of financial support and radio rights from the BCCI, which restrict the coverage only to FM Radio and an app, NewsonAIR. He called for independent, professional judging to enhance commentator recruitment. The cricket commentary on radio remains vital for rural audiences, although urban listeners increasingly rely on television and online platforms for detailed sports coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025