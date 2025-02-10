Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin Withdraws from Giant Slalom to Focus on Team Combined Event

Mikaela Shiffrin will not participate in the giant slalom at the world championships in Austria, citing mental readiness after a recent injury. Instead, she will compete in the team combined event alongside Breezy Johnson. Shiffrin has a total of 14 world championship medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:42 IST
American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin announced her decision to withdraw from the giant slalom event at the world championships in Austria, opting instead to compete in the team combined event.

Shiffrin, who boasts a remarkable tally of 14 world championship medals, including seven golds, recently returned to the slopes following a serious injury that left her with an abdominal puncture wound. Despite her efforts to bounce back, she admitted on social media that she is still battling mental obstacles that prevent her from performing at the level she desires in giant slalom racing.

Having initially opted out of the team combined event to focus on giant slalom, Shiffrin has now reversed her decision and will participate alongside gold medalist Breezy Johnson. The team combined event is set for Tuesday, while the slalom will take place on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

