Mikaela Shiffrin Withdraws from Giant Slalom to Focus on Team Combined Event

American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin announced her decision to withdraw from the giant slalom event at the world championships in Austria, opting instead to compete in the team combined event.

Shiffrin, who boasts a remarkable tally of 14 world championship medals, including seven golds, recently returned to the slopes following a serious injury that left her with an abdominal puncture wound. Despite her efforts to bounce back, she admitted on social media that she is still battling mental obstacles that prevent her from performing at the level she desires in giant slalom racing.

Having initially opted out of the team combined event to focus on giant slalom, Shiffrin has now reversed her decision and will participate alongside gold medalist Breezy Johnson. The team combined event is set for Tuesday, while the slalom will take place on Saturday.

