SG PIPERS CHEETAHS Triumph in World Padel League 2025

The SG PIPERS CHEETAHS clinched the esteemed World Padel League 2025 title at the Nesco Grounds in Mumbai. Star players Enrique Goenaga and Juanlu Esbri expressed their gratitude for the support from Indian fans and are keen to return next season.

The tournament, co-presented by METEORA Developers Dubai and ID INFO Business Services, saw participation from teams like Sohail Khan's PANTHERS, Vernost JAGUARS, and Game Changers LIONS. Vernost JAGUARS took the second position in a closely contested series.

ID INFO's Krishnan Kanan highlighted plans to expand the event next season, optimistic about Padel's potential Olympic inclusion. The Indian Padel Federation, led by Sneha Abraham Sehgal and Ronnie Sehgal, is working to make Padel accessible to all societal segments in India, gearing up for its first organized tournament in Kochi, March 8.

