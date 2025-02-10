Paras Dogra's Heroics Propel J&K to Crucial Lead in Ranji Trophy Quarters
In an intense third day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, skipper Paras Dogra's unbeaten 73 pushed Jammu & Kashmir to a commanding position with a lead of 179 against Kerala. Despite Kerala's strong initial performance led by Salman Nizar's 112, Dogra's resilience turned the tide.
On a pivotal day in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, skipper Paras Dogra showcased remarkable resilience by leading Jammu & Kashmir to a 180/3 score, securing a significant overall lead over Kerala.
Dogra, continuing unbeaten on 73, partnered with wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan, who contributed 42 runs, extending J&K's lead to 179 runs with seven wickets in hand.
Earlier, Kerala's Salman Nizar put on an impressive display, scoring 112 and narrowing J&K's initial lead. However, Dogra's and Wadhawan's partnership proved crucial in maintaining J&K's dominance.
