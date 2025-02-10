Left Menu

Kane Williamson Leads New Zealand to Tri-Nation Series Final with Stellar Performance

Kane Williamson led New Zealand to the tri-nation series final with his unbeaten 133 against South Africa, outshining Matthew Breetzke's debut. The win is a confidence boost ahead of the Champions Trophy. Breetzke's 150, a debut record, powered South Africa’s total but was not enough to secure a win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:12 IST
Kane Williamson
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Kane Williamson's masterful unbeaten 133 run inning powered New Zealand to a triumphant six-wicket victory over South Africa, securing their place in the tri-nation series final.

Facing a weakened South African bowling lineup, Williamson capitalized on the occasion, delivering his first ODI century since the 2019 World Cup, and setting the stage perfectly for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Despite Matthew Breetzke's impressive 150 on debut, which propelled South Africa to a competitive 304-6, his efforts were eclipsed by the Kiwi skipper's brilliance combined with Devon Conway's strong knock, steering New Zealand to 308-4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

