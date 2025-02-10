Left Menu

Tennis Titans Set for Battle at 2025 Delhi Open

The 2025 Delhi Open doubles main draw welcomes second-seeded Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Courtney John Lock, aiming for another Challenger title. Indian duo Ramkumar Ramanathan and Karan Singh received a wild card, promising exciting matchups. In singles qualifying, top seed Couacaud faced a shocking exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:09 IST
Tennis Titans Set for Battle at 2025 Delhi Open
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited 2025 Delhi Open has kicked off with Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha from India and Zimbabwe's Courtney John Lock entering the doubles main draw as the No. 2 seeds. The duo is vying to expand their Challenger title collection in the fifth edition of the ATP Challenger 75 event, hosted at the DLTA Complex from February 10-16. A total of 16 teams will contend for the trophy and a substantial 75 ATP points.

Poonacha, already a two-time Challenger doubles champion, pairs with Lock, who boasts a Challenger alongside 19 ITF titles shared with his brother, Benjamin. They face formidable competition led by top-seeded Australians Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate, the former Australian Open boys' doubles winner. Enhancing the tournament with local talent, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Karan Singh have seized a wild card invitation. Ramanathan, coming off a Davis Cup victory, partners with Singh to maintain momentum. Notably, all-Indian pairs SD Prajwal Dev and Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta also enter as wild cards, alongside Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani.

Highlighting the singles category, the earlier qualifying rounds resulted in dramatic upsets. Enzo Couacaud, the top seed, surprisingly bowed out to Andre Ilagan, while unseeded Hynek Barton toppled second seed Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg. Gueymard, nevertheless, enters the main draw as a lucky loser following Lloyd Harris' withdrawal. Adding to the surprises, Jacopo Berrettini couldn't advance, losing to Eric Vanshelboim. In the main draw, Michael Geerts opened with a dominant win over Zsombor Piros, while Karan Singh faced a tough first-round exit to Timofey Skatov. Tuesday promises more gripping matches as singles action persists and Gueymard Wayenburg takes on Mukund Sasikumar on Centre Court, meanwhile Ramkumar Ramanathan challenges Dabor Svrcina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025