Odisha's Kalinga Stadium: Laying the Path to India's Sporting Glory

Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, applauded the Odisha government on Monday for establishing world-class sports facilities at Kalinga Stadium. These infrastructures, she noted, are vital for nurturing future champions and furthering India's ambition to become a 'sporting powerhouse.'

During her two-day visit, Minister Khadse inspected the Kalinga Stadium complex, which houses three High Performance Centres (HPCs) aimed at athlete development. Her itinerary included a review of the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre, which employs state-of-the-art technology to train shooters, the Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre for hockey players, and the Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy.

Khadse underscored the Central government's dedication to enhancing sports infrastructure nationwide and delivering top-tier training to athletes, which is essential to fulfilling the country's vision of achieving sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)