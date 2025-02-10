Left Menu

Odisha's Kalinga Stadium: Laying the Path to India's Sporting Glory

Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse praised Odisha for its top-tier sports infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium, pivotal for nurturing future champions. During her visit, she highlighted the importance of facilities like High Performance Centres in transforming India into a sporting powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:14 IST
Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, applauded the Odisha government on Monday for establishing world-class sports facilities at Kalinga Stadium. These infrastructures, she noted, are vital for nurturing future champions and furthering India's ambition to become a 'sporting powerhouse.'

During her two-day visit, Minister Khadse inspected the Kalinga Stadium complex, which houses three High Performance Centres (HPCs) aimed at athlete development. Her itinerary included a review of the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre, which employs state-of-the-art technology to train shooters, the Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre for hockey players, and the Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy.

Khadse underscored the Central government's dedication to enhancing sports infrastructure nationwide and delivering top-tier training to athletes, which is essential to fulfilling the country's vision of achieving sporting excellence.

