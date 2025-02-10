Pranav Prince Leads Mumbai Titans to Victory Against Hyderabad Falcons

In a compelling victory for the Mumbai Titans, Pranav Prince delivered an outstanding performance, leading his team to a 95-79 triumph over the Hyderabad Falcons. Held at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, the victory marks the Titans' first win of the season in the InBL Pro U25 league.

Prince dominated both ends of the court, contributing 15 points and securing 11 rebounds, while also making a crucial block that energized the crowd. His efforts were complemented by Liam Judd, who added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Former NBA star Lamar Patterson made a successful debut, scoring 15 points and grabbing 8 rebounds as noted in a press release from InBL Pro U25.

The game witnessed intense competition, with the Falcons initially gaining a seven-point lead. However, the Titans mounted a strong comeback in the final quarter, highlighted by a decisive 12-0 run that turned the tide in their favor. Ultimately, Prince and Patterson's control in the paint solidified the Titans' victory, thrilling fans until the last moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)