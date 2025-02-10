Odisha's Sporting Renaissance: Unleashing Rural Talent
The Odisha government is investing Rs 4124 crore to build sports complexes in all 314 blocks, focusing on rural talent. The initiative aims to provide similar sports facilities as urban areas. Sports officers and local coaches will select and train youth athletes to excel in various sports.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government is making a significant investment to nurture sports talent across the state, particularly targeting rural areas. In a bold move, Rs 4124 crore has been allocated to construct sports complexes in each of the 314 blocks.
Announced at a recent press conference by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryyabanshi Suraj, the initiative aims to level the playing field by providing rural athletes with facilities comparable to urban areas. Each complex will span eight to 10 acres, featuring stadiums, athletics tracks, and facilities for football, cricket, kho kho, and kabaddi.
To further boost local sports development, the state plans to hire sports officers and appoint local sports figures as coaches in each block. This team will be responsible for identifying and training promising athletes, helping them to excel in their respective sports. Despite the government's sponsorship of national teams, Odisha's representation remains primarily in hockey, highlighting the importance of this grassroots investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Training Program on Chemical and Petrochemical Industrial Safety: Focus on Major Accident Hazard Units in Viksit Bharat@2047 Action Plan
Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet near DC's Reagan National Airport was on training flight, reports AP citing official.
F-35 Fighter Jet Crash Mars Training Session at Eielson AFB
Training Tragedy: BlackHawk Helicopter Collides with Passenger Jet Near Washington
Scotland's Rugby Stars Return to Training, Boosting Hopes for Six Nations