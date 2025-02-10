Odisha's Sporting Renaissance: Unleashing Rural Talent

The Odisha government is making a significant investment to nurture sports talent across the state, particularly targeting rural areas. In a bold move, Rs 4124 crore has been allocated to construct sports complexes in each of the 314 blocks.

Announced at a recent press conference by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryyabanshi Suraj, the initiative aims to level the playing field by providing rural athletes with facilities comparable to urban areas. Each complex will span eight to 10 acres, featuring stadiums, athletics tracks, and facilities for football, cricket, kho kho, and kabaddi.

To further boost local sports development, the state plans to hire sports officers and appoint local sports figures as coaches in each block. This team will be responsible for identifying and training promising athletes, helping them to excel in their respective sports. Despite the government's sponsorship of national teams, Odisha's representation remains primarily in hockey, highlighting the importance of this grassroots investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)