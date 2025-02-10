BCCI Faces Critical Decision on Jasprit Bumrah's Champions Trophy Inclusion

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon make a pivotal decision regarding the inclusion of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. This decision, slated for February 11, follows a report by ESPNcricinfo outlining Bumrah's recent back scan conducted at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The board's medical team and selectors are set to convene for a crucial meeting to assess his fitness.

Back in January, during the final innings of the Perth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Bumrah abstained from bowling due to back issues. After undergoing medical evaluations, Australian doctors recommended he refrain from further participation, which led to BCCI's decision to rest him for a minimum span of five weeks. This period is essential for recovery, after which he will face further assessment.

Bumrah was a force to be reckoned with in the last competitive year, emerging as the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with an impressive tally of 86 wickets from 21 matches, maintaining an average of 13.76. His performances in Tests stood out with 71 wickets in 13 matches and several remarkable spells, making his potential absence a significant concern for the Indian team.

Bumrah's role is deemed crucial as India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9 and hosted across Pakistan and the UAE. India is expected to play its matches in Dubai under a hybrid model. The tournament, featuring eight teams and 15 matches, will witness the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on February 23. India is set to kickstart its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 and finish its league phase against New Zealand on March 2.

