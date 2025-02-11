Espanyol Calls for Action Against Barcelona's Mapi Leon After Infraction

The Catalan derby between Espanyol and Barcelona took a controversial turn when Espanyol accused Barcelona defender Mapi Leon of inappropriate conduct during the match. The incident involved a gesture considered as a breach of privacy against Espanyol's Daniela Caracas.

Espanyol expressed strong disapproval of Leon's actions, calling it a violation of Caracas' personal space. They stated they would support the Colombian player should she decide to pursue legal measures. Barcelona and Leon's representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

As the match unfolded, unaffected on the scoreboard at the time of the controversy, the champions Barcelona won 2-0 and maintained their lead in Liga F. Meanwhile, Espanyol remains further down the standings. This incident has underscored the importance of integrity and sportsmanship in the sport.

