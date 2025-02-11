Double Duty: Marcelinho Paraiba's Unique Coaching Challenge

In an uncommon move in Brazilian football, Marcelinho Paraiba has taken on the role of head coach for two teams simultaneously. Within 24 hours, Paraiba was appointed to lead both Carioca A2 side Americano-RJ and Nacional de Patos.

The decision quickly gained traction on social media, where many questioned the feasibility and offered mixed reactions. Despite the skepticism, both appointments have been confirmed as legitimate.

Nacional de Patos is currently in a critical phase in the Paraibano championship, while Americano's pre-season begins in March ahead of the Carioca A2 tournament. Marcelinho, who began his coaching career in 2021, is eager to meet the challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)