FA Cup Shockers: Plymouth Argyle's Dream Clash with Manchester City

Plymouth Argyle stunned football fans with a surprising victory against Liverpool, setting up a fifth round FA Cup clash with the mighty Manchester City. This comes after their narrow 1-0 victory against the Premier League leaders on Sunday, marking one of the competition's great upsets.

Meanwhile, FA Cup holders Manchester United prepare to welcome Fulham to Old Trafford in another attention-grabbing fixture. Other notable encounters include an all-Premier League showdown between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, and Bournemouth hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The eagerly-awaited fifth round matches, presenting opportunities for more thrilling surprises, are scheduled for the weekend of March 1 and 2. Football enthusiasts will be keen to see if Plymouth Argyle can continue their giant-killing run against a misfiring Manchester City side.

(With inputs from agencies.)