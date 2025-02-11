Eagles Soar to Victory, Trae and Kyrie Shine in All-Star Selections

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated a commanding Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jalen Hurts' performance silenced critics, securing the Eagles' 40-22 victory, and dispelling playoff disappointment from 2023.

In basketball, Trae Young and Kyrie Irving were named All-Star replacements after injuries sidelined original picks. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational due to personal reasons following his mother's passing.

Orlando City SC made a move for Colombian M Eduard Atuesta, boosting their midfield for the 2025 season. The sports landscape continues to shift, with seasoned players like Aaron Rodgers potentially changing teams, sparking speculation.

