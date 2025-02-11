Record-Breaking Super Bowl Viewership: Eagles Dominate Chiefs

A record-smashing 126 million U.S. viewers tuned in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles overpower the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, as reported by Fox Sports on Monday.

The viewership encompasses audiences from across the Fox network, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, streaming service Tubi, and NFL digital properties. Final confirmation of these figures is awaited from Nielsen on Tuesday.

Last year's Super Bowl on CBS, won by the Chiefs in a nail-biting overtime, had drawn 123.7 million viewers. This year, as the Eagles triumphed with a 40-22 score, advertisers shelled out up to $8 million for mere 30-second ad slots during TV's grandest event.

