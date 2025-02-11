Left Menu

Record-Breaking Super Bowl Viewership: Eagles Dominate Chiefs

A record 126 million U.S. viewers watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, according to Fox Sports. This figure includes viewers from various networks and platforms. The Eagles won 40-22, and advertisers paid up to $8 million for 30-second ads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 06:20 IST
Record-Breaking Super Bowl Viewership: Eagles Dominate Chiefs

A record-smashing 126 million U.S. viewers tuned in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles overpower the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, as reported by Fox Sports on Monday.

The viewership encompasses audiences from across the Fox network, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, streaming service Tubi, and NFL digital properties. Final confirmation of these figures is awaited from Nielsen on Tuesday.

Last year's Super Bowl on CBS, won by the Chiefs in a nail-biting overtime, had drawn 123.7 million viewers. This year, as the Eagles triumphed with a 40-22 score, advertisers shelled out up to $8 million for mere 30-second ad slots during TV's grandest event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Courtroom Clash: Trump's Spending Freeze Halted by Appeals Court

Courtroom Clash: Trump's Spending Freeze Halted by Appeals Court

 Global
2
Shake-Up at USAID: Inspector-General Ousted Amid Oversight Controversy

Shake-Up at USAID: Inspector-General Ousted Amid Oversight Controversy

 United States
3
Unveiling the Secrets: JFK Assassination Document Release Sparks Debate

Unveiling the Secrets: JFK Assassination Document Release Sparks Debate

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Crew-10 Swap: Politics, Spaceflight, and Unexpected Returns

NASA's Bold Crew-10 Swap: Politics, Spaceflight, and Unexpected Returns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI become self-aware? New study explores the boundaries of consciousness

The AI breakthrough that could redefine cardiovascular disease treatment

France’s digital health revolution: Ethics, innovation, and policy in action

AI-powered stroke prediction: A game-changer for early diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025