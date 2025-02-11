Left Menu

Odisha FC's Grit Shines in Resilient Draw Against Punjab FC

Odisha FC demonstrated remarkable resilience in a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC, despite playing with ten men for half the match. Overcoming injuries and suspensions, Odisha's spirit and teamwork were commended by head coach Sergio Lobera, as the team aims for a playoff spot in the Indian Super League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:01 IST
Sergio Lobera (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping Indian Super League encounter, Odisha FC showcased immense resilience in a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC, drawing praise from their head coach, Sergio Lobera. Despite being reduced to ten men just before halftime when Rahul KP was sent off, Odisha fought valiantly. Punjab capitalized on their numerical advantage, with Petros Giakoumakis scoring in stoppage time of the first half to take the lead. Nevertheless, the Kalinga Warriors equalized through Isak Vanlalruatfela in the 52nd minute, maintaining their streak of three consecutive home draws.

Odisha FC, currently seventh in the league, are striving to break into the playoff spots, trailing three points behind sixth-placed NorthEast United FC. Coach Lobera highlighted his team's unwavering spirit and discipline, emphasizing that they were not satisfied with a mere draw. "Our game plan may have shifted after the break, but our mentality stayed strong. The players showed immense willingness and dedication to win, even with ten players," Lobera stated. "Given the circumstances, their collective spirit and hard work were commendable," he added.

Facing adversity, Odisha FC, second in the league for red cards this season, were without key players Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall, both suspended. However, new starters Rohit Kumar and Carlos Delgado stepped up against Punjab FC. Lobera pointed out that while injuries and suspensions are part of football, the team must focus on areas within their control. "What we can improve, we must work on," he said. With four crucial fixtures left, Lobera underscored the importance of treating each game as a final, as Odisha aims to fulfill the playoff ambitions of their supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

