Punjab FC's Battle Ends in a Draw Against Ten-Man Odisha FC

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed frustration over missed goal-scoring opportunities as they settled for a draw against a ten-man Odisha FC in the Indian Super League clash at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Petros Giakoumakis netted his debut ISL goal just before half-time, giving Punjab FC a slender 1-0 lead. Despite early aggression from Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak, Carlos Delgado's solid Odisha FC defense thwarted Punjab FC's advances, keeping the game tight.

Odisha FC's Isak Vanlalruatfela scored the equalizer in the second half after teammate Rahul KP received a red card in the 44th minute. The draw keeps Punjab FC in ninth position, needing victories in their last five matches to compete for the top six.

Punjab FC attempted 17 shots while maintaining 49% possession during the game. Dilmperis acknowledged their dominance but admitted that Odisha's numerical disadvantage in the second half helped them. He stated the Shers controlled the game from the start but struggled with long balls that exposed their defense.

Although pleased with his team's quick transitions and ball control in the second half, Dilmperis lamented their lack of precision in front of the goal. Filip Mrzljak's deflected shot hit the crossbar toward the match's end, denying them a crucial win.

Coach Dilmperis made key substitutions in the 65th minute, introducing Asmir Suljic and Ashish Pradhan to bolster their attack. Concerns arose over his defenders receiving yellow cards, prompting his decision to substitute for tactical safety.

