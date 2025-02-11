Pankaj Advani Triumphs Again: India's Snooker Maestro Seals 36th National Title

In a display of unparalleled talent, India's renowned snooker player Pankaj Advani secured his 36th national title, further cementing his legacy in the sport. Competing at the Yashwant Club, Advani showcased both skill and resilience to capture his 10th men's snooker crown.

Advani, an ONGC employee, demonstrated his prowess by overturning an initial frame loss to Brijesh Damani, dominating the match thereafter. His victory came after Damani's surprise lead, marking a compelling full-circle contest given Damani's earlier triumph over Advani in the group stages.

Advani's critical comeback occurred during the round of 48, where he was on the brink of elimination but rebounded to win 5-4. This resilience paved the way for his success, ensuring his spot in the Asian and World Championships. Both Advani and Damani will represent India internationally starting February 15.

