Pankaj Advani Triumphs Again: India's Snooker Maestro Seals 36th National Title

Pankaj Advani, India's top snooker player, clinched his 36th national title and 10th snooker crown, defeating Brijesh Damani. Despite early setbacks, Advani displayed remarkable resilience and skill, marking a pivotal moment in the tournament. This victory secures his place at the Asian and World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:09 IST
In a display of unparalleled talent, India's renowned snooker player Pankaj Advani secured his 36th national title, further cementing his legacy in the sport. Competing at the Yashwant Club, Advani showcased both skill and resilience to capture his 10th men's snooker crown.

Advani, an ONGC employee, demonstrated his prowess by overturning an initial frame loss to Brijesh Damani, dominating the match thereafter. His victory came after Damani's surprise lead, marking a compelling full-circle contest given Damani's earlier triumph over Advani in the group stages.

Advani's critical comeback occurred during the round of 48, where he was on the brink of elimination but rebounded to win 5-4. This resilience paved the way for his success, ensuring his spot in the Asian and World Championships. Both Advani and Damani will represent India internationally starting February 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

