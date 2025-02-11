Left Menu

Church of England Moves Towards Independent Safeguarding Reforms

The Church of England is considering two models to reform its safeguarding system, aiming for independence to restore trust after abuse scandals. A decision will be debated by the General Synod, amidst leadership changes following former Archbishop Welby's departure over a cover-up scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:13 IST
The Church of England is poised to take significant steps towards making its safeguarding operations independent from religious oversight amid a backdrop of widespread criticism for past failures in abuse cases.

At the General Synod this week, representatives will deliberate on two proposed safeguarding models aimed at addressing these systemic issues, following calls for radical change by high-ranking officials.

This pivotal decision comes amid a leadership void left by former Archbishop Justin Welby's resignation due to a scandal, with interim leader Stephen Cottrell promising to rebuild trust and avoid further safeguarding missteps.

