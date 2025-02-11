Church of England Moves Towards Independent Safeguarding Reforms

The Church of England is poised to take significant steps towards making its safeguarding operations independent from religious oversight amid a backdrop of widespread criticism for past failures in abuse cases.

At the General Synod this week, representatives will deliberate on two proposed safeguarding models aimed at addressing these systemic issues, following calls for radical change by high-ranking officials.

This pivotal decision comes amid a leadership void left by former Archbishop Justin Welby's resignation due to a scandal, with interim leader Stephen Cottrell promising to rebuild trust and avoid further safeguarding missteps.

