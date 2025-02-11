Captain Rahane and Pacer Dias Propel Mumbai to Ranji Semifinals

Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai's distinguished captain, showcased his prowess with a determined century as Mumbai, the reigning champions, orchestrated a commendable victory over Haryana to clinch their berth in the Ranji Trophy semifinals. It was a decisive match where skill and strategy led Mumbai to triumph.

Resuming his innings on 88, Rahane reached his 41st first-class century, laying the foundation for Mumbai's formidable 353-run lead. This was followed by a critical contribution from pacer Royston Dias, who dismantled Haryana's chase with a career-first five-wicket haul, concluding the opposition's innings at 201.

The game saw spirited performances, notably a relentless partnership between Lakshay Dalal and Sumit Kumar for Haryana. Yet, Mumbai's strategic bowling changes and field placements ultimately steered them to victory, underscoring their expertise and resilience under pressure.

