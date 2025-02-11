Left Menu

Shooting Stars: Sonam Uttam Maskar and Neeraj Kumar Dominate National Selection Trials

Sonam Uttam Maskar and Neeraj Kumar showcased their shooting prowess by winning the 10m air rifle and 25m rapid-fire pistol events respectively at the National Selection Trials. Sonam defeated Ananya Naidu in the finals, while Neeraj outperformed Paris Olympics contenders Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:23 IST

  • India

Railways' Sonam Uttam Maskar and Army's Neeraj Kumar emerged victorious in their respective events at the National Selection Trials in shooting, capturing the women's 10m air rifle and men's 25m rapid-fire pistol titles. The event highlighted their impressive skills as they outshone formidable opponents.

In the women's air rifle event, Sonam, bolstered by her triple ISSF medal win last year, triumphed over national champion Ananya Naidu with a stellar final score of 253.2. Her performance was marked by a strong start and unwavering focus, culminating in a decisive victory.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar delivered a stunning performance in the rapid-fire pistol final, defeating Paris Olympics participants Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu. His flawless series of shots secured the gold, leaving his rivals in his wake.

