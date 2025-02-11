The Kiss That Shook Spanish Women's Football: Rubiales on Trial

Spain's former soccer federation president, Luis Rubiales, testified in court that player Jenni Hermoso consented to a kiss on the mouth, a gesture that has led to his trial for sexual assault. Rubiales, 47, testified he was sure Hermoso agreed to the kiss, asking her permission before the incident, yet she maintained it was non-consensual.

The kiss, which was broadcast globally after the Spanish women's team won the 2023 World Cup, ignited a "Me Too" movement in Spanish women's sports, aiming to combat sexism. Alongside Rubiales, three former football officials face charges of coercing Hermoso into saying the kiss was consensual, all of whom deny the accusations.

A verdict is anticipated in March, as the case probes broader issues in women's football. Rubiales, now banned for three years by FIFA, frames himself as a victim of a campaign by "false feminists" while the prosecution seeks a 2-1/2-year prison sentence.

