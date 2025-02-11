End of an Era: Warren Gatland's Second Stint with Wales Concludes

Warren Gatland's second tenure as Wales rugby coach concluded on Tuesday after a record 14th consecutive defeat, this time against Italy in the Six Nations. The loss marked the end of a challenging period for Gatland, who had previously led Wales to great successes.

Gatland admitted early into his comeback that the challenges, both on and off the pitch, were greater than expected. Player contract disputes and a deteriorated team atmosphere were significant hurdles, rendering his time less fruitful than his celebrated first spell.

Despite being a seasoned coach, Gatland struggled to replicate past successes, winning only 23% of his games. His exit comes amid criticism from former players and a slump to 12th place in world rankings, but his overall impact on Welsh rugby remains significant.

