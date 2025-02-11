Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane: The Undying Hunger for Test Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, sidelined from India's Test team, remains committed to Test cricket. His domestic form has been impressive, with crucial performances leading Mumbai to Ranji Trophy semifinals. Despite uncertainties, Rahane's focus remains on giving his best for the team and being ready for any future opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:58 IST
Ajinkya Rahane: The Undying Hunger for Test Cricket
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane, a seasoned cricketer currently out of favor in India's national team, reaffirmed his unwavering passion for Test cricket during a recent interaction. Despite being away from the international scene since July 2023, Rahane's stellar performance in domestic formats has been noteworthy, particularly in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Rahane's leadership was instrumental in Mumbai's advancement to the semifinals, highlighted by his impressive century against Haryana. His continued form in the domestic circuit, including standout innings in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, underlines his readiness for a potential return to the national fold.

While KKR's captaincy vacancy looms with Shreyas Iyer's departure, Rahane remains non-committal about future prospects, emphasizing his current focus on contributing positively to domestic cricket. He supports BCCI's initiative to encourage senior players in domestic cricket, recognizing its role in nurturing emerging talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025