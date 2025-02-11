Ajinkya Rahane: The Undying Hunger for Test Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, a seasoned cricketer currently out of favor in India's national team, reaffirmed his unwavering passion for Test cricket during a recent interaction. Despite being away from the international scene since July 2023, Rahane's stellar performance in domestic formats has been noteworthy, particularly in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Rahane's leadership was instrumental in Mumbai's advancement to the semifinals, highlighted by his impressive century against Haryana. His continued form in the domestic circuit, including standout innings in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, underlines his readiness for a potential return to the national fold.

While KKR's captaincy vacancy looms with Shreyas Iyer's departure, Rahane remains non-committal about future prospects, emphasizing his current focus on contributing positively to domestic cricket. He supports BCCI's initiative to encourage senior players in domestic cricket, recognizing its role in nurturing emerging talents.

