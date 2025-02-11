Left Menu

Revamped National Stadium Opens for Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the renovated National Stadium, ready for the Champions Trophy. The stadium now features upgraded facilities, including new lighting and screens, though some work remains. The PCB commended the workers for their dedication in completing the project in time for major matches.

Karachi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:17 IST
Revamped National Stadium Opens for Champions Trophy
The Pakistan Cricket Board proudly opened the newly renovated National Stadium on Tuesday, setting the stage for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Workers received well-deserved recognition for their tireless efforts to meet the project deadline.

The stadium is set to host its first Champions Trophy match on February 19, featuring New Zealand against Pakistan. The renovation included a state-of-the-art building, new LED lights, and increased spectator amenities.

Despite the enhancements, logistical changes are needed to avoid obstructing views with new installations. Costs have exceeded the PCB's initial budget, with some renovations still pending post-tournament.

