Mumbai's Stunning Comeback: Rahane and Dias Seal Semifinal Spot

Ajinkya Rahane's stoic century and Royston Dias' impressive five-wicket haul guided Mumbai through to the Ranji Trophy semifinals with a 152-run victory over Haryana.

Mumbai, initially struggling at 65/5, showcased determination and grit as they posted a lead of 353 runs in their second innings, closing at 339. Dias and Shardul Thakur dismantled Haryana's chase, with Haryana failing at 201.

Mumbai will face Vidarbha in the upcoming semi-final, a rematch of last season's final where Mumbai were crowned champions.

