Left Menu

Mumbai's Stunning Comeback: Rahane and Dias Seal Semifinal Spot

Ajinkya Rahane led Mumbai to a semifinal victory over Haryana in the Ranji Trophy with his century. Royston Dias supported with a five-wicket haul. Mumbai overcame initial setbacks to win by 152 runs, showcasing their resilience and teamwork, ultimately earning a clash with Vidarbha in the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:18 IST
Mumbai's Stunning Comeback: Rahane and Dias Seal Semifinal Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane's stoic century and Royston Dias' impressive five-wicket haul guided Mumbai through to the Ranji Trophy semifinals with a 152-run victory over Haryana.

Mumbai, initially struggling at 65/5, showcased determination and grit as they posted a lead of 353 runs in their second innings, closing at 339. Dias and Shardul Thakur dismantled Haryana's chase, with Haryana failing at 201.

Mumbai will face Vidarbha in the upcoming semi-final, a rematch of last season's final where Mumbai were crowned champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025