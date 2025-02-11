Sam Kerr Cleared: Soccer Star Found Not Guilty of Harassment
Sam Kerr, the acclaimed Australian striker and Chelsea player, was found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment against a police officer after a heated incident. Despite the controversy, Kerr's performance and leadership as captain of Australia's women's soccer team remain under scrutiny.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Sam Kerr, renowned as one of the top female soccer players globally, was acquitted on Tuesday of charges related to racially aggravated harassment against a police officer.
During a dispute at a London police station, Kerr, who plays for Australia and Chelsea, admitted to calling PC Stephen Lovell "stupid and white." However, she denied that the comment constituted harassment and expressed relief at the court's verdict.
The trial, closely followed in Australia, explored both the allegations and Kerr's demeanor during police questioning. As debate continues around her conduct, officials in Australia's Football Association remain reserved on Kerr's future with the national team.
