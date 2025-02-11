Meghalaya to Host the 39th National Games in 2027
Meghalaya will host the 39th edition of the National Games in February/March 2027, as announced by Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. The host flag will be handed over to Meghalaya during the closing ceremony of the 38th Games in Uttarakhand.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya has been confirmed as the host for the 39th National Games, scheduled for February/March 2027. This announcement was made by PT Usha, the Indian Olympic Association President, indicating a significant sports milestone for the state.
During the closing ceremony of the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, the IOA flag will be officially passed to Meghalaya. This marks a continuation in a series of National Games, as the event makes a comeback with more frequent occurrences.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma celebrated the decision, describing it as a 'huge honour' for the state, and will attend the closing ceremony in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, to accept the flag on behalf of Meghalaya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghalaya
- National Games
- IOA
- PT Usha
- Conrad Sangma
- Uttarakhand
- Haldwani
- 2027
- Gaming Event
- Sports
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Aid for Savni Fire Victims
Uniform Civil Code implemented in Uttarakhand.
Uniform Civil Code implementation not to target any religion, it is a legal instrument to end all evil practices: Uttarakhand CM Dhami.
Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils Uniform Civil Code notification; releases rules, launches portal to mark its implementation.
Uttarakhand Makes History with Uniform Civil Code Implementation