Meghalaya to Host the 39th National Games in 2027

Meghalaya will host the 39th edition of the National Games in February/March 2027, as announced by Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. The host flag will be handed over to Meghalaya during the closing ceremony of the 38th Games in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:42 IST
Meghalaya has been confirmed as the host for the 39th National Games, scheduled for February/March 2027. This announcement was made by PT Usha, the Indian Olympic Association President, indicating a significant sports milestone for the state.

During the closing ceremony of the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, the IOA flag will be officially passed to Meghalaya. This marks a continuation in a series of National Games, as the event makes a comeback with more frequent occurrences.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma celebrated the decision, describing it as a 'huge honour' for the state, and will attend the closing ceremony in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, to accept the flag on behalf of Meghalaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

