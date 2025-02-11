Meghalaya to Host the 39th National Games in 2027

Meghalaya has been confirmed as the host for the 39th National Games, scheduled for February/March 2027. This announcement was made by PT Usha, the Indian Olympic Association President, indicating a significant sports milestone for the state.

During the closing ceremony of the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, the IOA flag will be officially passed to Meghalaya. This marks a continuation in a series of National Games, as the event makes a comeback with more frequent occurrences.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma celebrated the decision, describing it as a 'huge honour' for the state, and will attend the closing ceremony in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, to accept the flag on behalf of Meghalaya.

