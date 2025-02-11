Rishi Dhawan Shines Brightly in Legend 90 League Debut

Former Indian all-rounder Rishi Dhawan made an impressive debut in the ongoing Legend 90 League, representing the Chhattisgarh Warriors in Raipur. Following his recent retirement from domestic limited-overs cricket, Dhawan has proved that he still possesses considerable skills, delivering crucial performances for the Warriors.

Just weeks after welcoming his first child with his wife, Deepali, Dhawan transitioned into this new career phase with multiple standout performances. Excited about his debut, he stated, 'It felt really good to play in this league for the first time. Contributing to the team's victory was special.'

In his opening match against the Dubai Giants, Dhawan opened the batting to score a swift 50 off 24 balls and took three wickets, leading his team to a 63-run win. His subsequent performances, including an unbeaten 76 alongside Martin Guptill's 160*, underlined his ongoing impact and the Warriors' tournament dominance.

