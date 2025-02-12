Left Menu

Bumrah's Back Injury Sidelines Him from Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading fast bowler, has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury, with Harshit Rana as his replacement. Bumrah's absence is a significant loss for India, who are set to face tough competitors like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:01 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

India's cricket team faces a setback as pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a persistent lower back injury. His absence comes as a blow, given his status as a top all-format fast bowler and his recent performance as the highest wicket-taker in the series against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Harshit Rana will replace Bumrah in the squad. Rana recently showcased his skills in two ODIs against England, claiming four wickets. Meanwhile, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who impressed with 14 wickets against England earlier this year, will step in for Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India, placed in Group A, will face Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in Dubai. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead a squad featuring key players such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, as they strive for glory in the competitive tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

