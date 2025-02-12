Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy, Harshit Rana Steps In

India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy because of a troubling lower back injury, officially confirmed by the BCCI.

The selection committee has appointed Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement. Additionally, Varun Chakaravarthy takes the spot of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team, which will play its tournament matches in Dubai.

Bumrah had already undergone back surgery in 2022, and this new injury emerged during the final Test against Australia. With Bumrah not being match-fit, the BCCI made a cautious choice of not risking him, recalling past misjudgments that ended disastrously.

(With inputs from agencies.)