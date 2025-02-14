Olympian Joydeep Karmakar Champions Rifle Shooting in Sikkim

Olympian shooter Joydeep Karmakar led a transformative rifle shooting workshop in Sikkim, aiming to promote the sport professionally. Organized under the leadership of Sanjay Budathoki, President of the Sikkim Shooting Association, the workshop targeted aspiring shooters eager to hone their skills.

The event provided participants with rigorous training in shooting techniques such as grip, stance, trigger control, and mental discipline. Karmakar, known for his participation in the men's 50-metre rifle prone at the 2012 Olympics, shared invaluable insights into precision shooting and competitive strategies with the attendees.

The enthusiastic response from young shooters and sports fans indicates a promising future for competitive shooting in Sikkim, fostering local talent and paving the way for upcoming training programs and competitions.

