Raphael Haaser's Golden Triumph at Alpine Championships

Raphael Haaser secured a gold medal for Austria in the Alpine Skiing World Championships with an outstanding second run, surpassing favorite Marco Odermatt. This victory marked Austria's second home soil gold. Haaser's unexpected win was a significant career milestone.

Raphael Haaser thrilled home fans in Saalbach, Austria, as he clinched gold in the men's giant slalom on Friday during the Alpine Skiing World Championships. His noteworthy performance broke Swiss dominance and gave Austria its second championship gold on home soil.

Despite expectations for Switzerland's Marco Odermatt to perform, it was 27-year-old Haaser who stormed to victory with an impeccable second run, moving up from fifth position. This triumph marks Haaser's career pinnacle, given that he had not previously secured a World Cup win.

Haaser's gold medal drive ended with a combined time of 2:39.71. He was closely followed by Swiss skiers Thomas Tumler and Loic Meillard, who secured second and third places, respectively. The championships continue with further events scheduled, including the women's slalom on Saturday.

