Gardner and Mooney's Heroics Propel Gujarat Giants to Commanding Start in WPL 2025

In a dazzling display at the inaugural match of the Women's Premier League 2025, Gujarat Giants put up a formidable 201 for five against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The batting charge was led by captain Ash Gardner and veteran Beth Mooney, who showcased contrasting styles to set the tone for the tournament.

Mooney impressed with a conventional 56 off 42 balls, but it was Gardner's fiery unbeaten 79 that stole the show, peppered with eight sixes. Their partnership saw Gujarat recover from early wickets, with a crucial 44-run stand for the third wicket helping stabilize the innings.

Gardner's partnership with Deandra Dottin, who added a swift 25, furthered the Gujarat cause, as they added 67 runs in quick time. Their explosive batting left Royal Challengers with a daunting chase, highlighting Gujarat's intent right from the tournament's outset.

