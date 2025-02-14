Left Menu

Shillong Lajong FC Dominates with a Stunning Win Over Sreenidi Deccan FC

Shillong Lajong FC showcased their strong performance by defeating Sreenidi Deccan FC 4-0 in an I-League match. The game was highlighted by goals from Marcos Rudwere, Kenstar Kharshong, and Renan Paulino. Despite Sreenidi's initial dominance in possession, Lajong capitalized on set pieces and counter-attacks to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:52 IST
Shillong Lajong FC Dominates with a Stunning Win Over Sreenidi Deccan FC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shillong Lajong FC delivered a powerful performance against Sreenidi Deccan FC, winning 4-0 in their I-League clash held at the SSA Stadium. Marcos Rudwere, with two pivotal goals, set the pace, while Kenstar Kharshong and Renan Paulino cemented the victory late in the match.

Despite the partisan home crowd, Sreenidi Deccan initially controlled the midfield but struggled to penetrate Lajong's defense in the first half. A pivotal moment came when Phrangki Buam was fouled by Aryan Lamba, allowing Rudwere to convert an early penalty for Lajong.

Sreenidi's defense faltered further as Lajong capitalized on set pieces. In the 88th minute, Kenstar Kharshong headed in a corner, and Paulino concluded their scoring spree with a penalty in injury time. The win solidified Lajong's standing as top scorers in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025