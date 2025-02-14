Shillong Lajong FC Dominates with a Stunning Win Over Sreenidi Deccan FC

Shillong Lajong FC delivered a powerful performance against Sreenidi Deccan FC, winning 4-0 in their I-League clash held at the SSA Stadium. Marcos Rudwere, with two pivotal goals, set the pace, while Kenstar Kharshong and Renan Paulino cemented the victory late in the match.

Despite the partisan home crowd, Sreenidi Deccan initially controlled the midfield but struggled to penetrate Lajong's defense in the first half. A pivotal moment came when Phrangki Buam was fouled by Aryan Lamba, allowing Rudwere to convert an early penalty for Lajong.

Sreenidi's defense faltered further as Lajong capitalized on set pieces. In the 88th minute, Kenstar Kharshong headed in a corner, and Paulino concluded their scoring spree with a penalty in injury time. The win solidified Lajong's standing as top scorers in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)