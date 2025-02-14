Leverkusen's Pursuit of Sustainable Success Under Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen, under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, faces the challenge of proving its place among Europe's soccer elite after an impressive season. With an unbeaten run and key trophies under their belt, the team's sustained success hinges on strategic planning and consistent performance in the German league.

Despite their achievements, Leverkusen continues to grapple with persistent scrutiny over the future of pivotal figures like Alonso and star player Florian Wirtz. As they prepare to take on Bayern Munich, led by Vincent Kompany, the focus remains on maintaining momentum and aiming for a top-four Bundesliga finish.

Chief Executive Fernando Carro emphasizes realistic goals given the gap in resources compared to Bayern. The club's emphasis on fostering talent within has been pivotal, retaining critical assets and attracting new talent through established player accolades. Leverkusen's strategy underscores a commitment to long-term success rather than short-lived triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)