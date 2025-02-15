Left Menu

Indigenous All-Stars Shine in AFL Exhibition

The AFL spotlighted top Aboriginal players in an Indigenous All-Stars exhibition match against Fremantle Dockers, sparking interest in an expanded league calendar. Despite injury concerns, strong public support was shown for such out-of-season games, reminiscent of the National Rugby League's popular State of Origin series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:15 IST
The Australian Football League (AFL) offered fans a rare treat by showcasing the country's finest Aboriginal players in the Indigenous All-Stars team, who faced the Fremantle Dockers in Perth on Saturday. The match, a pre-season-friendly, concluded with the All-Stars securing a convincing 16.12 (108) to 9.11 (65) victory.

While the outcome was secondary, the AFL's scheduling choice has stirred excitement about potential future fixtures that reward players beyond traditional club contexts. All-Stars midfielder Jy Simpkin expressed enthusiasm for making such events a regular feature, highlighting the appeal of the spectacle to both players and fans.

The AFL's exhibition recalls past representative contests like the International Rules series and the State of Origin. Despite these being discontinued, their revival is considered, especially given the successful model set by the National Rugby League's annual State of Origin series. However, concerns about player fatigue and injury, especially during an already demanding schedule, remain a challenge to expanding such fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

