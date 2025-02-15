Left Menu

East Bengal FC and Mohammedan SC Face Off in Pivotal ISL Clash

East Bengal FC and Mohammedan SC are set for a crucial encounter in the Indian Super League at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Both teams aim to salvage their seasons, with East Bengal dreaming of a playoff spot and Mohammedan seeking to end their debut campaign on a positive note.

Updated: 15-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:18 IST
East Bengal FC and Mohammedan SC Face Off in Pivotal ISL Clash
East Bengal (in red and gold) in action. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

East Bengal FC will host Mohammedan SC at Kolkata's renowned Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in a key Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 matchup. The Sunday evening clash, scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST kickoff, holds significant implications for both sides amid challenging seasons.

Currently positioned 11th, East Bengal has accumulated 18 points from 19 matches, having seen mixed results with recent outings. They aim to reignite their scoring form after enduring four goalless results in their last five games, with 15 crucial points still available in the league.

At the ISL's basement, Mohammedan SC's inaugural league experience has been tough, scoring only nine goals while conceding 34 over 19 games and arriving on the back of a three-match losing streak. November's face-off ended in a goalless draw, leaving both sides hungry for victory this time around.

Despite trailing Mumbai City FC, East Bengal maintains playoff aspirations, yet consistency upfront remains elusive. The striking duo of Cleiton Silva and Dimitrios Diamantakos, who registered 21 goals last season, have struggled, registering just three goals, all through Diamantakos.

For both, finishing the season strongly is key. East Bengal's tactical high defensive line and Hijazi Maher's defensive prowess have provided solid foundations. Conversely, Mohammedan faces defensive challenges, given their -25 goal difference and low conversion rate, converting only six of 29 big chances.

Team coaches expressed the significance of this contest. East Bengal's Oscar Bruzon emphasized their return to form, while Mohammedan's Mehrajuddin Wadoo underscored playing with determination to challenge their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

