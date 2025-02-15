Left Menu

Unseeded Japanese Duo Triumphs at Delhi Open Doubles Title

Unseeded Japanese duo Masamichi Imamura and Rio Noguchi won the Delhi Open doubles title, defeating second seeds Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Courtney John Lock. The ATP Challenger 75 event saw resilient play from the champions, as they broke their opponents early. In singles, Kyrian Jacquet reached the finals, beating top seed Vit Kopriva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:28 IST
In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, the unseeded Japanese pair of Masamichi Imamura and Rio Noguchi clinched the Delhi Open doubles title with a convincing 6-4, 6-3 victory over second seeds Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Courtney John Lock. The match, held at the prestigious DLTA Complex, showcased their prowess as they dominated both sets by securing early breaks.

The ATP Challenger 75 event, organized by the All India and Delhi Lawn Tennis Associations, saw the Japanese duo take control early, executing decisive plays in the third and fifth games to race ahead. Despite a spirited comeback attempt by Poonacha and Lock, who narrowed the gap in the first set, a double fault on match point confirmed the title for Imamura and Noguchi.

In singles, Kyrian Jacquet's exceptional performance continued as he ousted top seed Vit Kopriva in the semifinals. The Frenchman, having dispatched formidable opponents in earlier rounds, leveraged his commanding serve to secure a comprehensive two-set victory. Jacquet now prepares to face second seed Billy Harris in the final, after the Briton battled back to overcome third seed Tristan Schoolkate in a gripping semifinal showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

